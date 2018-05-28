Lily Allen has reflected on her John Lewis Christmas advert song, claiming she was “bullied” into recording the track.

Back in 2013, Lily topped the UK singles chart with a cover of Keane’s ‘Somewhere Only We Know’, which was first debuted in the John Lewis Christmas ad ‘The Bear & The Hare’.

The song marked Lily’s first solo single in four years, after previously claiming she was bowing out of the music scene to focus on motherhood and other career ventures.

However, despite the success of ‘Somewhere Only We Know’, Lily has now suggested she never wanted to record the track, and was actually “bullied” into partnering with John Lewis.