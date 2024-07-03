Lily Allen Reveals She's 'Dipping Her Toes' Into The World Of OnlyFans

Lily Allen Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

After conquering the world of music and acting, Lily Allen is apparently giving OnlyFans a try, after spotting a niche in the market.

During a recent episode of her podcast Miss Me?, the Smile singer told co-host Miquita Oliver she was considering launching her own page on the paid-for subscription service after being alerted to the fact her feet have quite the following.

“I have a lady that comes and does my nails, and they informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare,” the Brit Award winner explained.

“My feet are rated quite highly on the internet.”

Lily continued: “She said that I could make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans, and I’m like…. ‘not no’.”

And on Tuesday night, it looked like the chart-topper had given it a go.

Posting on her Instagram story, Lily shared an obscured clip of herself dipping her toes into the Trevi Fountain while on holiday in Rome with her husband David Harbour.

“La dolce feeta,” she captioned the clip, alongside a link to an OnlyFans page with the username LilyAllenFTSE500.

“Just dipping my toes in,” she wrote in the bio for her OnlyFans page.