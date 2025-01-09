Lily Allen Is Taking A Break From The Spotlight To Focus On Her Mental Health

Lily Allen pictured in October 2023 via Associated Press

Lily Allen has announced she’s stepping back from her work commitments to focus on her mental health.

The award-winning singer-songwriter disclosed during the latest edition of her BBC Sounds podcast Miss Me? that she was “going away next week” and would be taking a break from the show for at least “a few weeks”.

She shared: “I’m really not in a good place. I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiralling and spiralling and spiralling, and it’s got out of control.

“I’ve tried. I came to the Miss Me? Christmas lunch and had a panic attack and had to go home. And I went to see something at the theatre the other night with my friends... and I had to leave at half-time.”

Lily claimed that she’s struggling to concentrate “on anything except the pain that I’m going through”.

She also took the opportunity to dismiss speculation that she had relapsed in her sobriety, ruling out that her time away would involve a stint in rehab.

However, she said that she was “not allowed” to use her phone where she is going.

Last month, Lily made headlines when she told her podcast listeners that she had been “not really in a great place mentally” for around the last three years, which had recently begun manifesting itself in her “not eating”.

Reports in the press last month claimed that Lily and her husband of more than four years, Stranger Things actor David Harbour, had parted ways, though neither party has commented on this publicly.

Help and support: