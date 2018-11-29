Lily Allen has revealed she hasn’t spoken to her father Keith since publishing her autobiography, after he disputed the truth of a story in it. In Lily’s book, ‘My Thoughts Exactly’, she claimed her dad had a “cocaine-induced heart attack” at Glastonbury when she was 13 years old. She later revealed her dad had sent her a “quite a cross text”, claiming her version of events was not true, and that he actually had “acute food poisoning”.

George Pimentel via Getty Images

Two months on, Lily told BBC Radio 4’s Mastertapes: “I haven’t spoke to my dad actually since…” She continued: “He’s been sent [the book]. I don’t know, we haven’t debriefed. “I didn’t put anything in there to embarrass or humiliate or to shame anybody. I only put something in there if I felt it was significant in that it makes me make a bit more sense to people.” During an appearance on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ to promote her book, she revealed how unhappy Keith had been. She told the host: “He texted me, ‘Err cocaine induced heart attack at Glastonbury? Wow.’ And I said, ‘Sorry that’s what I thought…’ “I said, ‘I’m really sorry if I got that wrong but that’s how I remembered it and you never explained it to me in any other way so that’s what I wrote’ and he said, ‘Well that’s not true.’ “And I said, ‘I’m really really sorry if I got that wrong.’”

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images Lily and Keith in the early days of her carer