Lily Allen has revealed she hasn’t spoken to her father Keith since publishing her autobiography, after he disputed the truth of a story in it.
In Lily’s book, ‘My Thoughts Exactly’, she claimed her dad had a “cocaine-induced heart attack” at Glastonbury when she was 13 years old.
She later revealed her dad had sent her a “quite a cross text”, claiming her version of events was not true, and that he actually had “acute food poisoning”.
Two months on, Lily told BBC Radio 4’s Mastertapes: “I haven’t spoke to my dad actually since…”
She continued: “He’s been sent [the book]. I don’t know, we haven’t debriefed.
“I didn’t put anything in there to embarrass or humiliate or to shame anybody. I only put something in there if I felt it was significant in that it makes me make a bit more sense to people.”
During an appearance on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ to promote her book, she revealed how unhappy Keith had been.
She told the host: “He texted me, ‘Err cocaine induced heart attack at Glastonbury? Wow.’ And I said, ‘Sorry that’s what I thought…’
“I said, ‘I’m really sorry if I got that wrong but that’s how I remembered it and you never explained it to me in any other way so that’s what I wrote’ and he said, ‘Well that’s not true.’
“And I said, ‘I’m really really sorry if I got that wrong.’”
The story about her father is just one of a number of the revelations Lily has made in her book, ‘My Thoughts Exactly’.
In other chapters, she details being sexually assaulted by a music executive after she fell asleep in his hotel bed.
She also speaks of her long-standing feud with Cheryl Tweedy, unexpectedly claiming their war of words was born out of sexual frustration, as she was yet to achieve orgasm.