Zoë Kravitz Clarifies Lily Allen's 'Kiss' Claims, Suggesting Singer 'Attacked' Her

Zoë Kravitz has revealed a rather different set of events after Lily Allen’s claims in her recent autobiography that they shared a kiss in 2014.
The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ star was asked about their alleged encounter during a phone-in on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, suggesting the ‘Sheezus’ singer had actually “attacked” her during their night out, which took place when Zoë was supporting Lily on her US tour.
Initially playing coy and asking “who’s Lily Allen?”, Zoë continued: “If by ‘kissing’ she means, like, ‘attacking’... then yes, she kissed me. [She] attacked me.”
When presenter Andy Cohen questioned whether this was how things came across in the book, Zoë shook her head, adding: “[It was portrayed] like I wanted it.”
Andy then asked whether the actress had read the book, to which she responded: “I don’t think anybody read the book.”
HuffPost UK has contacted Lily Allen’s representatives for a response.
In ‘My Thoughts Exactly’, Lily’s first autobiography, she wrote: “For my New York shows, Zoë Kravitz and her band Lolawolf supported me, so I got to know Zoë a bit. We became friends.
“Later in the tour, when we were in Washington, the girls [Lily’s daughters] and their nanny, Jess, came out to visit me for a few days, but I had to go back to New York for a day or so for work.
“Zoë and I went out partying and ended up kissing. I heard that later that same night she’d got down with A$AP Rocky. Go girl, I thought.”
‘My Thoughts Exactly’ was released in September, and saw the singer setting the record straight on a number of topics, including her encounters with female escorts on her ‘Sheezus’ tour, her secret romantic dalliance with Liam Gallagher and her long-standing feud with Cheryl Tweedy.