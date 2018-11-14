Zoë Kravitz Clarifies Lily Allen's 'Kiss' Claims, Suggesting Singer 'Attacked' Her

Zoë Kravitz has revealed a rather different set of events after Lily Allen’s claims in her recent autobiography that they shared a kiss in 2014.

The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ star was asked about their alleged encounter during a phone-in on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, suggesting the ‘Sheezus’ singer had actually “attacked” her during their night out, which took place when Zoë was supporting Lily on her US tour.

Initially playing coy and asking “who’s Lily Allen?”, Zoë continued: “If by ‘kissing’ she means, like, ‘attacking’... then yes, she kissed me. [She] attacked me.”