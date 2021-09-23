'Recluse' Supermodel Linda Evangelista Says She's Been Left 'Brutally Disfigured' By Cosmetic Procedure

Linda Evangelista has said she has been left “permanently deformed” after undergoing a cosmetic procedure. The supermodel, who was one of the most famous models of the 1990s, said she has developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), adding this has “destroyed my livelihood” and sent her into “a cycle of deep depression”, which has led to her becoming a recluse. PAH is described as a rare and adverse effect of CoolSculpting or cryolipolysis, when fatty tissue grows instead of shrinking in response.

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images Linda Evangelista walks the runway at the Versace Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1991-1992 fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week in July, 1991 in Paris.

The 56-year-old explianed her absence from the limelight in an Instagram post shared on Thursday. “Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years,” she wrote. “To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised. “It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries. “I have been left, as the media has described, ‘unrecognizable.’ “I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures. “PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. “In the process, I have become a recluse.”

Cryolipolysis is a popular fat freezing procedure that cools the fat to a freezing temperature so frozen, dead fat cells can be excreted out of the body through the liver. The CoolSculpting website says it is used for “treatment of visible fat bulges in the submental (under the chin) and submandibular (under the jawline) areas, thigh, abdomen, and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll), and upper arm”. The website also warns that “rare side effects may also occur”, and “may cause a visible enlargement in the treated area, which may develop 2 to 5 months after treatment and requires surgical intervention for correction”. Linda also indicated she was taking legal action, adding: “With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story. “I’m so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images George Michael and Linda Evangelista during the Too Funky video shoot circa 1992 in Paris