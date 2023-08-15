Linda Evangelista Shares Sweet Story About Her Son’s Stepmother Salma Hayek

Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek. via Getty

Linda Evangelista might utter the name “Salma Hayek” when asked what she’s grateful for during Thanksgiving.

During an interview with Vogue, Linda opened up about what it was like co-parenting her teenage son, Augustin, with the Oscar nominee. Augustin is the son of the Frida star’s husband, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault.

Advertisement

The supermodel told the magazine that she mostly spends holidays with Salma and François-Henri, but there was one time where she couldn’t partake in the festivities.

“I was sick at Thanksgiving,” she said. “And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner.”

François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek attend the "Killers of the Flower Moon" red carpet in May. Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

When the Black Mirror actor asked Linda what she wanted to eat, she responded with an “eclectic wish list”.

Advertisement

“I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help,” she recalled.

“The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast — a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are: I am coming.’ And poof, she was here.”

Linda and her ex dated for four months between 2005 and 2006, and Augustin was born in October later that year, according to People. However it wasn’t until Linda filed court documents in 2011, seeking child support, that confirmed François-Henri was the father.

Salma then married him in 2009, but the two welcomed their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, in 2007.

Linda also told Vogue that she wants her son to have a “normal upbringing” despite his mother’s fame and his father’s vast wealth.

Advertisement

She shared that she and Augustin are both big sports fans, and she would get free tickets to sit courtside at Madison Square Garden, but no longer gets that perk anymore.

“Now we buy our tickets and we sit with the fans in nosebleed — we’re fine with that.”

Augustin, however, seems to miss the VIP treatment. Linda noted that sometimes her son gets annoyed when they have to wait in lines.

“What’s wrong with standing in this line? I stand in lines,” Linda tells her son. “We went to Chanel a couple of weeks ago to get a present and we waited half an hour to get in. He said, ‘Isn’t there someone you could call?’”

But she says she doesn’t relent.