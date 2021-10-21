Aaaah live TV. Anything can – and will – happen. Shame nobody told Linda Robson she was actually live on ITV on Thursday.

Linda, who is one Loose Women’s regular panellists, clearly didn’t know she was going out live to the nation when she dropped the mother of all F-bombs.

The 63-year-old was seen wheeling a case of cash into the studio to promote the show’s viewer competition when things took a decidedly NSFW turn.

“It’s here in this trolley. It came straight from the ITV bank account this morning,” she began.

“How the fuck do I look at this?” she then said, to audible gasps from her fellow Loose Women panellists.

“Is it live on air?” Linda then asked as she placed her hand over her mouth.

Errrm, yes Linda, you were definitely live on air...