Linda Robson Sets Record Straight On Rumours Of Rift With Former Birds Of A Feather Co-Star Pauline Quirke

Linda Robson has shot down rumours she has fallen out with former Birds of A Feather co-star Pauline Quirke. There were rumours of a rift between the pair after Pauline decided not to reprise her role as Sharon Theodopolopodous in the sitcom’s Christmas special last year. Linda has now said the pair remain firm friends and Pauline skipped the reunion because she’s keen to step away from the limelight.

Fremantle Media/Shutterstock Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson in Birds of a Feather in 1998

She told The Sun: “Take no notice of what you’ve heard about me and Pauline falling out. It’s a load of old codswallop. “Pauline just chose not to do Birds Of A Feather. She wants to concentrate on her acting academy, that’s that. “We’ve known each other since we were ten. We’re friends. Will Pauline return to the show? I don’t know. “I just know that the Christmas special went down really well. ITV were really, really pleased.”

Rossie Hallam - PA Images via Getty Images Pauline and Linda with c-star Lesley Joseph