We get it, sometimes throwing out tatty old stuff that you’ve become attached to can be hard, but we think Gogglebox’s Pete Sandiford might be taking that a bit too far. The Channel 4 star left his sister Sophie in stitches on the latest episode of the hit show when he revealed a pair of boxers that truly redefine the term shreddies. On Friday’s show, Pete proudly showed off his holey pants, which he’s had for over 10 years.

Channel 4 Pete and Sophie on Gogglebox

“I daren’t part with them – I’ve had them since I was 15!” he said. “I mean my first question is, how have you got a fiancée?’, Sophie joked. “She’s been asking me to bin them for the whole time I’ve known her,” Pete said. “You need to bin them,” Sophie concluded. “No, there’s another couple of years left in these,” Pete said.

When you just can’t part with your favourite undies…#Goggleboxpic.twitter.com/ojh82cSqN2 — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) April 30, 2021