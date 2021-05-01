We get it, sometimes throwing out tatty old stuff that you’ve become attached to can be hard, but we think Gogglebox’s Pete Sandiford might be taking that a bit too far.
The Channel 4 star left his sister Sophie in stitches on the latest episode of the hit show when he revealed a pair of boxers that truly redefine the term shreddies.
On Friday’s show, Pete proudly showed off his holey pants, which he’s had for over 10 years.
“I daren’t part with them – I’ve had them since I was 15!” he said.
“I mean my first question is, how have you got a fiancée?’, Sophie joked.
“She’s been asking me to bin them for the whole time I’ve known her,” Pete said.
“You need to bin them,” Sophie concluded.
“No, there’s another couple of years left in these,” Pete said.
Pete revealed he was engaged to girlfriend Paige Yeomans when Gogglebox returned for a new series in February.
In April, he announced he and Paige were expecting their first child together.
Pete’s pants isn’t the only NSFW moment the show has had in recent weeks.
Viewers got to see a little bit more of Stephen Webb than they probably wanted when he was seen modelling a pair of jodhpurs, and let’s just say they left very little to the imagination.
Gogglebox airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.