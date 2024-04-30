Line Of Duty Actor Brian McCardie Has Died, Aged 59

Brian McCardie in the first season of Line Of Duty BBC

Brian McCardie, the Scottish actor best known for his work in Line Of Duty, has died at the age of 59.

On Tuesday afternoon, Brian’s sister Sarah announced that the actor had died “suddenly” at his home over the weekend.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie, beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many,” she wrote on X.

“Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28 April. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts.”

No cause of death was given in the statement.

Brian will be best remembered to Line Of Duty fans for his performance as organised crime boss Tommy Hunter in three episodes of the BBC police drama’s earlier seasons.

The Glasgow-born performer also appeared in an episode of the historical drama Outlander, and had recently been cast in its upcoming prequel Blood Of My Blood, which is thought to be currently filming in Scotland.

Brian McCardie pictured in 2013 Dan Wooller/Shutterstock

His other recent TV performances included the 2021 BBC prison drama Time, ITV’s Six Four, the thriller Fortitude, the television adaptation Guy Ritchie’s film Snatch and several episodes of the police show Taggart.

