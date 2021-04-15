The BBC received more than 300 complaints over a scene in a recent episode of Line Of Duty, in which a character with Down’s syndrome was referred to as “the local oddball”.

In the first episode of the current series of the police drama, Superintendent Ted Hastings was heard questioning whether Terry Boyle, a disabled character, could have been involved in a murder.

During the scene, Adrian Dunbar’s character said: “[Carl]’s much more likely to be the gunman than the local oddball, that’s for sure.”

This comment was called out by many viewers at the time, particularly as the episode aired on World Down Syndrome Day, with a BBC spokesperson insisting that Hastings’ remark was not in reference to Terry Boyle’s disability.