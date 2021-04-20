Line Of Duty Clue Points At Dark Truth About DCI Jo Davidson And Tommy Hunter Storyline

Line Of Duty revealed the shocking truth that DCI Joanne Davidson was related to former OCG boss Tommy Hunter on Sunday night, but it turns out their family history could be a lot darker than first thought. Some fans have spotted a clue that was hidden in the most recent episode, which suggested Davidson was born as a result of incest. Viewers saw DI Steve Arnott tell DI Kate Fleming and Superintendent Ted Hastings that there was “an unusually high percentage match that runs to homozygosity” in Davidson’s DNA, which was a match to organised crime boss Hunter.

BBC Jo Davidson and Tommy Hunter were revealed to be related

Homozygosity refers to the “the genetic condition or the genetic state where an individual has inherited the same DNA sequence for a particular gene from both their biological mother and their biological father”. Unless you are pretty familiar with genetic terminology, you might have not realised what the term actually means, although there was a blink-and-you’ll-miss it clue later in the episode, when a post-it note appeared on a suspect board next to Hunter’s picture. The post-it read: “Jo Davidson’s DNA has been identified at Farida Jatri’s house. A match has been made to Tommy Hunter stating she is both his niece and daughter.”

BBC A post-it note next to Hunter's image revealed exactly how he and Davidson are related