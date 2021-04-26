With the hunt for ‘the fourth man’ reaching its climax on Line Of Duty, some fans think they’ve spotted a clue revealing their identity.
During Sunday night’s episode, viewers picked up on the fact DCS Patricia Carmichael tapped her pen four times during DCI Jo Davidson’s interrogation scene.
Now, while tapping a pen might not seem particularly noteworthy, any hardcore Line Of Duty fan knows that four taps has huge significance.
In series five, AC-12 hunted someone they thought went by the codename ‘H’ – information that came from corrupt officer DI Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan (aka The Caddy) in his dying declaration.
However, upon closer inspection of bodycam footage of his death, the team noticed he was tapping his hands four times, which is Morse code for ‘H’.
They were able to deduce that this signified there were four top police officers in league with organised crime.
Three have been uncovered – Cottan, ACC Derek Hilton and legal counsel Gill Biggeloe – with a fourth still out there.
A number of names have been in the frame, including Chief Constable Philip Osborne, AC-12′s Superintendent Ted Hastings and AC-3 boss DCS Carmichael.
And following her pen tapping, some fans think it’s proof she is the artist formerly known as ‘H’...
Actor Anna Maxwell Martin, who plays DCS Carmichael, tried to brush off the speculation when she made an appearance on This Morning on Monday.
When hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presented her with the evidence, she said: “I think I was just bored. Those scenes are very long. I think I was like, ‘What am I saying next?’”
Hmmm. The jury’s still out on that one.
Line Of Duty concludes on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One. This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.