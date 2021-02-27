Line Of Duty’s long-awaited sixth series finally has a start date, and the countdown is officially on. The BBC have confirmed the hit police drama will return on Sunday 21 March at 9pm on BBC One. Jed Mercurio’s thriller has been eagerly anticipated as it had originally been due to air in 2020, but shooting was halted for six months last March due to the pandemic.

BBC Line Of Duty's DI Kate Flemming, DS Steve Arnott, DC Chloe Bishop and Superintendent Ted Hastings

Filming eventually resumed in September when the cast and crew formed a bubble on location in Northern Ireland. News of the sixth series’ arrival was confirmed with the release of an exclusive teaser, played out around the Six Nations match on Saturday. It was previously revealed that the new season will also include an additional episode, with seven instalments instead of the usual six. All three lead actors, Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar are back as DS Steve Arnott, DI Kate Flemming and Superintendent Ted Hastings. They will be joined by new addition DC Chloe Bishop, played by Shalom Brune-Franklin. The AC-12 team will face their “most enigmatic adversary” yet in the form of Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson – played by Kelly Macdonald – whose suspicious conduct on an unsolved murder case attracts their attention.

BBC Kelly MacDonald in Line Of Duty