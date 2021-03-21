If you’ve been a long-time fan of Line Of Duty, you may have noted that as the sixth season launched on Sunday night, there were links back to the very first series. Viewers saw Terry Boyle – a character first introduced in 2012 – brought back into the story, as he became the prime suspect in an investigation into the murder of journalist Gail Vella. As DCI Davidson’s team interrogated him, there was an allusion to Jackie Laverty – a character who was murdered by the organised crime group, after which her body was put in a deep freeze. But if you’re in need of a little reminder about exactly what went on all those years ago, allow us to get you up to speed… Who is Terry Boyle?

BBC Terry Boyle in Line Of Duty's fifth series

Boyle made his first appearance in the fourth episode of the first series, where he was played by original actor Elliott Rosen. He was seen being bullied and manipulated by organised crime group members Ryan Pilkington and Carly Kirk, who paid a visit to his flat and noticed that he had a big storage freezer. Two men working for original OCG boss Tommy Hunter (who was killed off in the second series) later arrived at his flat with the body of a woman the group had just killed – property developer Jackie Laverty. Boyle later attempted to report the matter to the police, but he wasn’t able to articulate what had happened, and the officers left without realising Laverty’s body was just feet away from them. The character then returned in series five – this time played by Tommy Jessop – when it was revealed that his flat is opposite the Kingsgate printing shop that had been acting as the facade of the OCG’s HQ. He was once again visited by Ryan Pilkington, along with Lisa McQueen and Miroslav Minkowicz, who quizzed him on why he had not informed them that police had raided the print shop. During the confrontation, Ryan was seen looking for a beer in Terry’s kitchen, where he noticed Jackie’s body in the freezer, suggesting that it had been stored there the whole time. Who was Jackie Laverty?

BBC Jackie Laverty with DCI Tony Gates in series one

Jackie Laverty – played by Gina McKee – was a property developer who was also the mistress of series one antagonist DCI Tony Gates (Lennie James). She was involved with the OCG as she was using her company to launder their drug money. Laverty had asked Gates to cover up what she claimed to be a drunken hit-and-run in which she’d run over a dog – but in actuality, she’d killed her accountant, Gurjit Patel, after he had threatened to tell the police about her money laundering. Later, masked intruders working for Hunter broke into her home as she was enjoying a night in with Gates and slit her throat. The gang then framed an unconscious Gates by putting his fingerprints on the murder weapon, and used this fabricated evidence to blackmail him into helping aid the OCG’s activities. Gates was later taken to a warehouse where he was shown Laverty’s body in a chest freezer, before she was moved to Terry Boyle’s flat, where her remains seemingly stored up until recently.

BBC Laverty's body had been stored in a freezer in Boyle's flat