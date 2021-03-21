It’s been two long years in the making, but the new series of Line Of Duty is finally here. And of course, what would a new series of the hit BBC cop show be without a new acronym or two to throw at the already-confused-but-still-utterly-compelled audience? Without spoiling the launch for you – which airs on Sunday night at 9pm on BBC One – there’s a prominent term we’re going to bring you up to speed with to help you understand the goings-on. In the first episode, you’ll hear a number of characters referring to a “CHIS”.

Steffan HillBBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill Line Of Duty's AC-12 boss Superintendent Ted Hastings

Now, when we first saw the episode a few weeks ago, we were left wondering if this was just perhaps an affectionate nickname for a character we didn’t know – but no. CHIS actually stands for “covert human intelligence source” – or, in other words, an informant. The official Gov.uk definition describes them as someone who maintains a “relationship with a person for the covert purpose” of “obtaining information or to provide access to any information to another person”; or “someone who “covertly discloses information obtained by the use of such a relationship or as a consequence of the existence of such a relationship”. Of course, you’re still going to need all your prior Line Of Duty knowledge too. Luckily, the BBC unveiled a full glossary of key police terms for Line Of Duty fans during series five, which we’ve shared again below...

BBC One/Twitter