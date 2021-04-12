WARNING: Contains spoilers Line Of Duty fans think they have already solved the mystery of who DCI Joanne Davidson is related to. Sunday night’s episode of the hit BBC police drama revealed that the MIT boss shared the same DNA as someone already known to AC-12. However, in typical Line Of Duty fashion, the episode ended on a cliffhanger before viewers could find out their identity.

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill DCI Jo Davidson, played by Kelly Macdonald

After DI Steve Arnott informed Superintendent Ted Hastings that a DNA sample of Davidson’s found at PS Farida Jatri’s house was a match for “a nominal” (aka a non police officer) already on their database, many believe she is the daughter of former organised crime boss Tommy Hunter.

It's going to be a long week waiting for next week's Line of Duty.



The blood relative of Joanne Davidson is definitely Tommy Hunter. — Ruairi O'Cathain (@RoryOKane_Raz_) April 11, 2021

Me congratulating myself on my theory that Jo Davidson is related to... Tommy Hunter #LineOfDutypic.twitter.com/758E6mZpJL — Rebecca Hall (@beccaamyhall) April 11, 2021

My theory is Jos Dad was Tommy Hunter and the OCG are using it as ammo over her so she will do things for them. Her job is her life and if the OCG tell the force that her Dad is Tommy Hunter then it’s over for her so she’s terrified yano!?! #LineOfDuty — Jo Davidson Apologist (@alicemaryyy) April 11, 2021

So are we all thinking that Tommy Hunter is Jo Davidson's dad? #LineOfDutypic.twitter.com/AhU4soNtQU — Ani O'Neill 💛💛 (@anilauraoneill) April 11, 2021

#LineofDuty6 my theory is Jo Davidson is Tommy Hunters daughter !!! Gonna kill me waiting a week to find out though 😂😂😩 — Rachael Slinger (@rachslinger) April 11, 2021

With Davidson though, I reckon she's related to Tommy Hunter BC he's also Scottish????

Can't be Mike Dryden or John Corbett as the DNA came from a male non-police officer, but I was convinced since episode 1 Jo was gonna be John's sister 😭 #LineofDuty — Rebecca (@rebeccaotoole98) April 12, 2021

Mother of god. Who is Jo Davidson related to? I am predicting Tommy Hunter from series 1. #lod — Kelly Allen (@KellyAllen01) April 11, 2021

Tommy Hunter was from Scotland... Jo Davidson’s dad??? #LOD — luce (@LucyColleyx) April 11, 2021

Jo Davidson is related to Tommy Hunter, calling it now x #LineOfDuty — keirrrrr (@keir_s75) April 11, 2021

Can't be, Steve said they checked for officers, Jo Davidson came up, and then they checked for nominals, i.e. non officers. So has to be Tommy Hunter — Donkey - brained idiot (@LiamShipsides) April 11, 2021

Reckon Jo Davidson's blood relative is Tommy Hunter the OCG leader from season 1. Would be a character on a non police data base #LineOfDuty#Scots — Patrick (@wildrover55) April 11, 2021

All along, I've thought that Jo Davidson might be related to Tommy Hunter, could I be right? #LineofDuty — regina kealy (@kealycopy) April 11, 2021

Hunter debuted in the first series of Line Of Duty, where he was arrested by DCI Tony Gates in the finale. He reappeared in series two after agreeing to work with police as an informant in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

BBC Tommy Hunter (centre) with now DSU Ian Buckells and DI Matthew Cottan (aka The Caddy)

Corrupt officer DI Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan (aka The Caddy) arranged for an ambush of a police convoy that was transporting Hunter in a bid to silence him and keep his own involvement in the OCG a secret. While Hunter survived the ambush, he was later given a lethal injection in hospital by bent officer DC Jeremy Cole. The theory Davidson is Hunter’s daughter definitely seems plausible, and some fans have gone even further with their ideas, also linking her and Hunter to DCC Andrea Wise.

My #LineOfDuty theory: Jo Davidson is the daughter of Tommy Hunter and DCC Wise. Jo and Wise both being blackmailed. pic.twitter.com/v92L1kxFJD — Cathy Kennedy (@ArthurAndEric) April 11, 2021

Haha. Maybe Andrea Wise and Tommy Hunter had a thing back in the day. Davidson is their kid.... Andrea Wise is H. Thats my thinking at this point but will prob change my mind before end of next weeks ep. 😂 — Scott (@ScottyRock_) April 11, 2021