Showbiz veteran Lionel Blair has died aged 92.

Across a seven-decade career, he worked on television as an actor, tap dancer, presenter and choreographer.

Blair died in the early hours on Thursday morning, his agent said.

In recent years, he made appearances on shows including Celebrity Big Brother and The Real Marigold Hotel.

He married Susan Blair in 1967 and couple share three children. Tributes were immediate.

Comedian Julian Clary tweeted: “RIP dear Lionel Blair. A showbiz trooper if ever there was.”

Broadcaster Danny Baker tweeted: “A true chum, an entertainer beyond compare, an archive of a golden era, an immeasurable talent.

“Impossible to think he won’t be in some Green room somewhere, dropping names and living out fantastic tales. A Giant. Really.”

Author Emma Kennedy tweeted: “I am very glad I got to meet Lionel Blair. He was a Phenomenon. Full of magical, fruity, end with a wink anecdotes. What a career. What a talent. #RIPLionel”

Piers Morgan tweeted: “RIP Lionel Blair, 92. A wonderful all-round entertainer & lovely man. Sad news.”

The seasoned performer was from the old school of variety shows and was capable of turning his hand to almost anything – including choreography, dancing, acting and presenting.

He enjoyed a long and successful career on stage and screen and was best known as a team captain on charades-style TV show Give Us A Clue.

Blair always remained coy over his true age and famously once said: “I am 59 plus VAT.”

