Two tigers, two lions and a jaguar have escaped from a privately-owned zoo in Germany.

Residents in the western city of Lunebach have been advised to stay inside their homes and notify police if they spot any of the animals on the prowl.

A bear also escaped the Eifel Zoo but was shot dead, a source told AFP.

Daily Bild reported the animals escaped on Friday after flooding caused by storms eroded fences, allowing them to break out.

More follows...