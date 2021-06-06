Gone Girl Star Lisa Banes In Critical Condition After Hit And Run

Gone Girl and Cocktail actor Lisa Banes is in a critical condition in hospital after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, her manager said.

Banes, 65, was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Centre on Friday evening as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, manager David Williams said in an email to The Associated Press.

Mr Williams said Banes was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for “substantial injuries”.