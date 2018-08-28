Former ‘EastEnders’ actress Lisa Hammond has criticised an upcoming biopic about ‘The Elephant Man’, which has cast ‘Stranger Things’ star Charlie Heaton in the titular role. Sharing her feelings about the issue on Twitter, Lisa claimed that the casting decision was an example of an opportunity that could have gone to a disabled actor being taken away.

Lisa - who has a condition which restricted her growth when she was growing up - wrote: “Ah the familiar story of a non disabled actor getting 2 tell story of a real disabled man. “[Disabled people] cant get a foot in the door 4 so called non disabled roles & we also aren’t allowed to tell our own stories [sic].”

Ah the familiar story of a non disabled actor getting 2 tell story of a real disabled man.. We cant get a foot in the door 4 so called non disabled roles & we also aren't allowed to tell our own stories #depressing #disabilityasacostume #Crippingupagainhttps://t.co/BKIPRxZQ1Y — lisa hammond (@lisahammondwhop) August 26, 2018

Following her tweet, Lisa got various responses from people claiming that the role should go to the best person for the role, regardless of whether they have a disability, to which she tried to explain her side of the argument:

1/2 (Stage Door) Do u mean is there actors out there w disabilities similar 2 the real life Joseph Merrick Kirsty? If yes then the answer is yes! I agree with u it's highly unlikely that they tried to find those actors & even more unlikely that they got 2 audition 4 the role.. — lisa hammond (@lisahammondwhop) August 26, 2018

2/2 yes the job should go to the actor that "will do the best at it" we agree, however if nobody disabled is sourced/auditioned 4 the role then how do they get to prove they are the best person 4 the job? Do u see my point? — lisa hammond (@lisahammondwhop) August 26, 2018

1/2 Short answer is no Tony!😂. A role like this I would put GOOD money on would NOT have been put out 4 general casting call. It would have been discussed who should play this role by the ppl in charge & probs there was a quick discussion abt a disabled actor playing the role. — lisa hammond (@lisahammondwhop) August 27, 2018

2/2 then someone said "so & so, & so & so would be gr8 for this don't you think?-with some make up?" Then they call the agents that represent those actors to call them in 4 casting/chat. Prevailing attitude: "There are no bankable/quality disabled actors out there 4 this".. — lisa hammond (@lisahammondwhop) August 27, 2018

100% right! Why then R we consistently being turned away from even auditioning 4 "normal roles"? receptionists/lawyers/teachers the "normal" people that are out & about on our street's? U cant have it both ways. If non disabled actors get 2 play us, then we can play you right? — lisa hammond (@lisahammondwhop) August 27, 2018

The upcoming two-part drama will tell the true story of Joseph Merrick, who gained fame in the late 1800s as ‘The Elephant Man’, a nickname he earned in a show for so-called “human oddities” due to physical deformities relating to his skin, face, arms and feet. After being discovered by Dr Frederick Treves in 1884, he spent the last six years of his life living in the London Hospital, where he eventually died, at the age of 27.

Charlie - best known for his portrayal of Jonathan Bryers in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ - said of the upcoming project: “I’m extremely excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to take on the portrayal of Joseph Merrick in the BBC’s adaption of The Elephant Man. “This is such a special role and a challenge for any actor. Joseph has such an incredible story and I can’t wait to go on this journey and bring him to life.”