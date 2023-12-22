Here's Why Lisa Kudrow Once Told US Talk Show Host Conan O'Brien 'You're No One'

Lisa Kudrow and Conan O'Brien Left: John Shearer/Invision/Associated Press; Right: Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press

Lisa Kudrow still remembers telling Conan O’Brien in 1993 that “You’re no one.”

The Friends star was notably dating Conan at the time, and meant it as a compliment, as he was about to helm his first talk show, Late Night With Conan O’Brien, and replacing broadcasting great David Letterman. Apparently, Lisa felt that fact alone should inspire Conan with confidence.

“I don’t know how much we talked about it,” she told Vanity Fair for an oral history of Conan O’Brien’s first year. “I just knew, ’You’re trying to replace David Letterman. No one replaces David Letterman. You’re no one. It can’t be anybody that an audience would know’.”

Advertisement

Letterman was already an industry veteran who had hosted late night shows since 1982. Conan, meanwhile, was a witty Simpsons scribe who had yet to prove himself on camera, but brilliantly acknowledged that pressure in the hilarious opening sketch of his debut episode.

NBC reportedly considered hiring writer and comedian Garry Shandling before choosing Conan, which the network presumably regretted when the first season resulted in shoddy reviews and bad ratings. The fresh-faced host was nearly deemed a failure — until 1994.

“Then we hit the summer and suddenly the audiences became great,” Conan told Vanity Fair. “I didn’t know what was happening. And then it dawned on me. Colleges let out. So college students started to come.”

Lisa Kudrow was a guest on Conan O'Brien's short-lived tenure as The Tonight Show host in 2009 Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty Images

Advertisement

Conan, who recalled his hosting audition feeling like “linguine meeting marinara sauce for the first time”, said he had been naive and “had to go through the spanking machine” of network television to “develop from a fetal pig to a full-size pig in front of America”.

The rest is history. Despite Late Night With Conan O’Brien nearly getting cancelled several times before it flourished, the show was nominated for 28 Emmys (winning one in 2007) and ran until 2009. For Lisa, the reasons are obvious.