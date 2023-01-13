Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter Of Elvis, Dead At 54

Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards just two days before her reported cardiac arrest. Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died, her family said. She was 54.

The singer-songwriter, who was the couple’s only child together, was hospitalised on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest in her home.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement to The Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

She asked for privacy as the family dealt with “this profound loss”.

The news came just two days after Presley attended the Golden Globe Awards, where she watched actor Austin Butler accept the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his portrayal of her father.

Presley is survived by her mother and by three children, including the actor Riley Keough. Her son Benjamin Keough preceded her in death in 2020.

She released three studio albums throughout her career, most recently the album Storm & Grace In 2012. She has also received recognition for her charitable works around homelessness and literacy in Memphis, Tennessee, where she was born and her father kicked off his legendary music career.

Presley was born on February 1, 1968, nine months to the day after Elvis and Priscilla married. Her parents divorced when she was four years old and she moved with her mother to Los Angeles.

Elvis died three years later in 1977.

“He’d always wake me up to sing in the middle of the night, get on the table and sing,” she told “Good Morning America” in 2007. “I remember him as my dad, but he was a very exciting dad.”