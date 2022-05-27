Warner Bros. UK via PA Media

Austin Butler is truly the name on everybody’s lips after the first screening of Baz Lurhmann’s much-anticipated Elvis Presley biopic at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film – which sees Austin in the lead role – received a 12-minute standing ovation upon its debut, with the 30-year-old’s performance being singled out for praise.

With Elvis set to hit cinemas in the next few weeks, it’s fair to say his star is very much on the rise, but what you might not realise is that there’s every chance you’ve already seen him either on TV or the silver screen.

Here are nine of Austin Butler’s former projects you may well have seen him in...

Hannah Montana

Disney

Austin began acting professionally as a teenager, appearing as Lionel Scranton in over 40 episodes of the Nickelodeon series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

But that’s far from the only teen show Austin appeared in during that period.

As well as Zoey 101, iCarly and Wizards Of Waverly Place, Austin shared the screen with Miley Cyrus in an episode of Disney’s Hannah Montana, when he was around 15 years old.

Ruby & The Rockits

Danny Feld via Getty Images

Starring teen idol David Cassidy (and created by his brother Shaun), the sitcom Ruby & The Rockits centred around a once-famous musical family who have retired from the limelight and their lives after fame.

Austin appeared as the lead character Ruby’s son Jordan Gallagher, who gave several musical performances over the course of the show.

Aliens In The Attic

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Having already racked up appearances in several teen comedies, Austin’s first feature-length film role came in 2009, when he appeared in the family adventure Aliens In The Attic.

For those unfortunate enough to have missed it, the film – which co-starred Ashley Tisdale and Carter Jenkins – deals with a family whose children discover some aliens.

Spoiler alert: They’re in the attic.

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Disney

And speaking of Ashley Tisdale, her iconic High School Musical character received her own spin-off, Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, in 2011.

The musical film reunited Aliens In The Attic stars Austin and Ashley, with the former playing an aspiring film director who convinces Sharpay to be the star of his next project. It’s completely ridiculous, and therefore a must-watch.

The Carrie Diaries

Warner Bros Television/Kobal/Shutterstock

While we’re on the subject of must-watches, we were skeptical about Sex And The City prequel The Carrie Diaries when it was first announced, but ended up loving it, and we definitely don’t feel it gets enough love.

Austin was one of the main cast members in both seasons of The Carrie Diaries, playing Carrie Bradshaw’s first ever love, Sebastian Kydd.

Arrow

DC

Austin appeared in the superhero crime drama as a DJ who catches the eye of Thea Queen, played by Willa Holland.

His character, Chase, was a recurring role in the third season, with Austin racking up three episodes in total.

Yoga Hosers

Yoga Hosers formed part of filmmaker Kevin Smith’s “True North trilogy”, alongside Tusk and Moose Jaws.

Like the rest of the trilogy, Yoga Hosers featured appearances from Johnny Depp and his daughter Lily-Rose, Justin Long and Haley Joel Osment, as well as Adam Brody, Tony Hale and Nastasha Lyonne.

The comedy horror – which centred around two teenage yoga enthusiasts who end up fighting a battle with zombie Nazis – was completely panned by critics.

The Dead Don’t Die

F Elmes/Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock

Another comedy horror in Austin Butler’s back catalogue, which boasted a seriously impressive star-studded cast including Billy Murray, Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevingny and Adam Driver.

Austin’s character was one of a trio of travellers, sharing the screen with Selena Gomez and Luke Sabbat.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Sony

Undoubtedly Austin’s most prolific role to date was in the Oscar-winning Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Austin appeared as Charles Denton “Tex” Watson, a real-life member of the so-called Manson Family, who was responsible for the murder of Sharon Tate, an event which is reimagined by Tarantino within the film.