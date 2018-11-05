Little Mix And Nicki Minaj Team Up For The First Time At The EMAs

Little Mix took to the stage with pop icon Nicki Minaj for a debut performance of their single, ‘Woman Like Me’, at Sunday’s MTV Europe Music Awards – and it didn’t disappoint.
Nicki kicked off the awards night, which took place in Bilbao this year, with her track ‘Good Form’, going on to perform with Little Mix, in a set that incorporated choreography from the music video.
The X Factor-made girl band dressed up smart in different styles of black suits, while Nicki mixed it up in a sequined pink bodysuit with matching boots, socks and evening gloves.
Nicki made her entrance by descending from the ceiling on a decadent gold throne-style podium, while Little Mix took to the stage by giving a nod to Michael Jackson, appearing as silhouettes and striking power poses.
For Nicki’s solo, she reclined with a suitor on a chaise longue surrounded by backup dancers and palm trees.
Turning up the volume a notch, the band’s members, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards then lined up and gave it their all alongside Nicki for the song’s final part – at which point Twitter fans were taking off. Multiple metaphorical wigs were lost.
It was the first time Nicki and Little Mix have performed the song together.
Perrie joked about dancing alongside the Trinidadian-born rapper after the performance: “I was terrified, I just got to put my head on her bum!”
“Not many people can say that,” she added. “It felt incredible and life changing, heavenly!”
The song has reached number two in the UK, and is the lead track off the bands’ upcoming album, LM5.
The foursome have previously described the song as being about “celebrating incredible women in every shape and form.”
Sunday night’s awards ceremony also saw Nicki walk away with awards for Best Hip-Hop Artist and Best Look, while the girl band scooped up Best UK and Ireland Act.
- 1. Their Comments About Female EmpowermentBrian Rasic via Getty Images
- 2. When They Stopped A Song To Comfort Perrie
- 3. When Leigh-Anne Refused To Let The Paps Get A Pic Of Perrie Looking SadChiva
- 4. And The Accompanying Prom-Themed Photoshoot Was Just As Brilliant As Their Comments
- 5. Even If The Prom Itself Isn't All That...
- 6. When They Proved They're Not Afraid Of Telling A Bad Joke...
- 7. ...And They'll Laugh Even If They're Not *All* In On It
- 8. When Jesy Said She She'll Be Having The Other Girls As Her BridesmaidsPaul Archuleta via Getty Images
- 9. ...Which Is Hardly Surprising, Given How Jade Gushed When Jesy And Jake Got Engaged
The whole year @jesymix14 and @jake_rixton have been together, whenever I see them, I literally watch them like some sort of pervert in awe of how truly in love they are. I am so, so happy for you both ❤️ feel so lucky to have been there with the girls to watch this beautiful moment, we felt like 3 proud mothers 😭😂 I love you Jesy and I love Jake for how much he loves you 👫 Ed's a ledge n all for helping to make it so special ❤️ CONGRATULATIONS!!
- 10. When They All Clearly Found This Moment As Hilarious As We Do
- 11. When They Celebrated Their Number-One Single With A Sleepover
- 12. When They Hit The Red Carpet With Their Mums...Mike Marsland via Getty Images
- 13. ...And Then SLAYED When They Actually Hit The Stage...
- 14. ...But They Still Sound Great Stripped Back
- 15. When They Stick Up For One AnotherDanny Martindale via Getty Images
- 16. When They Went All Out For HalloweenDavid Jensen/EMPICS Entertainment
- 17. When Jade Proved She Was The Biggest Little Mix Fan Of All
- 18. In Fact, We Think Perrie Said It Best...