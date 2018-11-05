Little Mix And Nicki Minaj Team Up For The First Time At The EMAs

Little Mix took to the stage with pop icon Nicki Minaj for a debut performance of their single, ‘Woman Like Me’, at Sunday’s MTV Europe Music Awards – and it didn’t disappoint. Nicki kicked off the awards night, which took place in Bilbao this year, with her track ‘Good Form’, going on to perform with Little Mix, in a set that incorporated choreography from the music video.

Ain’t no drama between these queens…Nicki Minaj & Little Mix perform their brand new song ‘Woman Like Me’ #MTVEMApic.twitter.com/GFtjJzIf3t — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 4, 2018

The X Factor-made girl band dressed up smart in different styles of black suits, while Nicki mixed it up in a sequined pink bodysuit with matching boots, socks and evening gloves. Nicki made her entrance by descending from the ceiling on a decadent gold throne-style podium, while Little Mix took to the stage by giving a nod to Michael Jackson, appearing as silhouettes and striking power poses. For Nicki’s solo, she reclined with a suitor on a chaise longue surrounded by backup dancers and palm trees.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Turning up the volume a notch, the band’s members, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards then lined up and gave it their all alongside Nicki for the song’s final part – at which point Twitter fans were taking off. Multiple metaphorical wigs were lost.

WIGGG IS GONEEEE — LITTLE BITXH (@TheBratOfficial) November 4, 2018

WE ALL LOST OUR WIGS — Cami. 🌹 (@xbalfesmix) November 4, 2018

I AM WIGLESS AND DECEASED😍 — Ilse loves Little Mix🌹 (@fangirlIlse) November 4, 2018

I HAD A FUCKING HEART ATTACK — Maria🌹 (@jades_daughter) November 4, 2018

IM SITTING HERE SO SHOOK OMFG pic.twitter.com/MeuYjty5Wi — dxnni🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌹 (@dxnni_22) November 4, 2018