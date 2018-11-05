ENTERTAINMENT
Little Mix And Nicki Minaj Team Up For The First Time At The EMAs

The girl group kept it classic in smart suits while they performed their new single, ‘Woman Like Me’.

Little Mix took to the stage with pop icon Nicki Minaj for a debut performance of their single, ‘Woman Like Me’, at Sunday’s MTV Europe Music Awards – and it didn’t disappoint. 

Nicki kicked off the awards night, which took place in Bilbao this year, with her track ‘Good Form’, going on to perform with Little Mix, in a set that incorporated choreography from the music video

The X Factor-made girl band dressed up smart in different styles of black suits, while Nicki mixed it up in a sequined pink bodysuit with matching boots, socks and evening gloves. 

Nicki made her entrance by descending from the ceiling on a decadent gold throne-style podium, while Little Mix took to the stage by giving a nod to Michael Jackson, appearing as silhouettes and striking power poses.

For Nicki’s solo, she reclined with a suitor on a chaise longue surrounded by backup dancers and palm trees.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Turning up the volume a notch, the band’s members, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards then lined up and gave it their all alongside Nicki for the song’s final part – at which point Twitter fans were taking off. Multiple metaphorical wigs were lost. 

It was the first time Nicki and Little Mix have performed the song together.

Perrie joked about dancing alongside the Trinidadian-born rapper after the performance: “I was terrified, I just got to put my head on her bum!”

“Not many people can say that,” she added. “It felt incredible and life changing, heavenly!”

The song has reached number two in the UK, and is the lead track off the bands’ upcoming album, LM5.

The foursome have previously described the song as being about “celebrating incredible women in every shape and form.”

Sunday night’s awards ceremony also saw Nicki walk away with awards for Best Hip-Hop Artist and Best Look, while the girl band scooped up Best UK and Ireland Act.

