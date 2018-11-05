Janet Jackson Delivers Rousing #MeToo Speech At MTV Europe Music Awards

Janet Jackson took the opportunity to show her solidarity with the #MeToo movement at this weekend’s MTV EMAs.

The 52-year-old star, who was accepting her Global Icon award, said she was speaking out for “women whose voices have been stifled”.

“I am one of those women,” Janet said.

“Women who have been gagged, both literally and emotionally, women who have been abused, women who have been intimidated, women who have lived in fear.”

“I stand with you. You are my sisters.”

One of many stars to raise awareness of the movement via awards ceremonies this year, Janet also used her acceptance speech for the Billboard Icon Award in May to hail survivors who had spoken out against abuse.

The award similarly recognises a significant contribution to music, and has been given to legends like Stevie Wonder, Prince, and Cher in previous years.

She said at the time: “I am deeply humbled and grateful for this award...It’s a moment when, at long last, women have made it clear that we will no longer be controlled, manipulated or abused.”

“I stand with those women, and with those men, equally outraged by discrimination, who support us in heart and mind.”