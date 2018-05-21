Janet Jackson made Billboard history on Sunday night (21 May), when she became the first black woman to win the Icon award at the magazine’s annual Music Awards.

She joined the ranks of past Icon recipients including Prince, Stevie Wonder and last year’s winner, Cher, marking the occasion with her first TV performance in nine years.

Kicking off her performance with (what else?) a cry of “gimme a beat!”, Janet then launched into a rendition of ‘Nasty’, before breaking into some choreography for a medley of ‘If’ and ‘Throb’, both taken from her ‘janet.’ album.