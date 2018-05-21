Ariana Grande kicked off the Billboard Music Awards in style on Sunday (20 May), with an exciting performance of her latest single, ‘No Tears Left To Cry’.

The song, released last month, marked Ariana’s return to the music scene following the Manchester bombing at one of her concerts last year, and was perceived by many as a deliberately joyful antidote to the tragedy.

Having already sung the track at Coachella and on US talk shows, the Billboard Awards gave Ariana an opportunity to give ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ its most elaborate TV performance yet, complete with a team of dancers, umbrella-based choreo and disorientating projections in keeping with the song’s music video.