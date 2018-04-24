We’ve made no secret of the fact that we’re huge Ariana Grande fans here at HuffPost, and like the rest of the world, we’ve been waiting with bated breath for her return to the music scene, following her smash 2016 album, ‘Dangerous Woman’. Fortunately, 2018 is the year Ariana blesses us with a new release. Here’s everything we know so far about what the chart-topping singer has up her sleeve... When is Ariana Grande’s new album out? So far, a release date is yet to be revealed, but we can make an estimated guess based on her past offerings. There was a two-month gap between the UK release of ‘Problem’ and the album ‘My Everything’, and the same amount of time between the song ‘Dangerous Woman’ and the album of the same name. Given that the lead single from the album came mid-April, we can probably expect the whole thing to drop around June time, which would be perfect, as we’re anticipating it’ll be a great summer listen.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images Earth angel Ariana Grande

What’s the album called? Ah, we don’t know this either. But in the music video for ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, some spotted that the name of a rumoured new song, ‘God Is A Woman’, was underlined three times, with many wondering if this would be the album’s title track. When the single artwork for ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ was posted online, Ariana also appeared to dispel rumours the ensuing album would be called ‘Welcome To Rainbow’, as she liked a tweet pointing out “no one [had] said” this would be the release’s title. Who has she worked with? For the first time in her career, Ariana has a co-writing credit on all of the song’s on the album, with production reportedly split down the middle between Max Martin and Pharrell Williams. Ariana has worked with Max several times in the past, including on hits like ‘Problem’, ‘Focus’, ‘Into You’, ‘Side To Side’ and new single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’. Meanwhile, this album marks Pharrell and Ariana’s first time working together, though in the past he’s collaborated with everyone from Gwen Stefani, Madonna and Justin Timberlake to Katy Perry, Rihanna and Frank Ocean.

Ariana Grande The 'No Tears Left To Cry' single artwork

What’s the l ead single? Ariana released the album’s lead single, ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, and its accompanying music video, on 20 April.

Is there a tracklist yet? There’s nothing confirmed as of yet, though some eagle-eyed fans spotted a supposed tracklist in the ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ video. While most of the song titles were crossed out so they were illegible, apparent track names like ‘Breathing’, ‘God Is A Woman’ and ‘Sweetener’ were spotted by some fans. The message ‘R.E.M.’ was also visible, with speculation over whether this is also the name of a track, or a hint at a possible cover of a song by the Canadian rock group of the same name (our money would be on ‘Everybody Hurts’). Ariana previously said the album would be compiled of 10 tracks, revealing that previously-teased songs like ‘My Way’, ‘Sober’ and ‘She Got Her Own’ had not made the final cut.

Vevo An intriguing portion of the 'No More Tears Left To Cry' music video

Will anyone else be on the album? This “tracklist” in the ‘No More Tears Left To Cry’ video appeared to suggest that in addition to his production credits, Pharrell will also feature as a guest vocalist on one track, seemingly titled ‘Blame’. It’s also been confirmed that Ariana has recorded duets with chart-topping British singer Dua Lipa and pop favourite Troye Sivan, though it’s not known whether these will appear on Ariana’s albums or Dua and Troye’s, respectively.

NBC via Getty Images A collaboration between Ariana and Troye Sivan has already been confirmed