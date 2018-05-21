Looks We Love: Janet Jackson's White Tee And Tulle Skirt At The BBMA's

We love… Janet Jackson’s Billboard Music Awards 2018 white tee and tulle skirt ensemble.

Why It Works... The iconic performer looked like entertainment royalty at this years BBMA’s. Jackson’s high low combination of a simple white t-shirt and a cream tulle skirt felt like a playful, yet timeless choice. This could have been worn ten years ago or ten years in the future, and it would have still be seen as being just as fun. The brown belt, high bun and layered gold jewellery brought it back to 2018.

Also Seen On: When you think of a tulle skirt worn casually who do you think of other than Carrie Bradshaw?

Fashion Designer and winner of British Fashion Council/Vogue Fashion Fund Award 2018, Molly Goddard is the key person who has made tulle skirts and sheer blouses with dramatic sleeves super contemporary.

Bradshaw and now Goddard and Jackson are bringing back every day princess. Follow Their Lead: A good white tee is said to last you a lifetime if you buy the right one for you - as when is it not a staple? Whether it’s the simplest option (ASOS, £6), a ready made roll up sleeve (Topshop, £10) or a ruched choice (ASOS, £7.99) you can wear it to multiple occasions. As for the tulle. It’s the type of material, cut and statement that looks good in cream (Rose Wholesale, (£11.79) , purple (ASOS, £42) and yes, devilish red (H&M, £14.49).