Looks We Love: David Beckham's Suave Sunglasses At The Royal Wedding

We love:
David Beckham is a man who knows how to make an entrance and he didn’t disappoint at the royal wedding, arriving in half-framed tortoiseshell sunglasses that set Twitter talking (as did Victoria Beckham’s struggle to contain her excitement).
Why It Works:
When a dress code requires a suit, it can be hard to stand out, but Beckham worked this accessory to the max.
Also Seen On:
Beckham himself three years ago. He is clearly a long-time fan of this style as he shared this shot of himself on his 40th birthday making a statement in Ray Ban Clubmasters, £136.
Follow Beckham’s Lead:
Ray Ban is the brand most commonly associated with this ‘Browline’ style but there are other options available too. Asos stock a retro pair for £10, while Topman’s take on the trend comes in £12 and H&M takes the prize for the cheapest offering, with this pair for £6.