    • STYLE
    19/05/2018 17:21 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Looks We Love: David Beckham's Suave Sunglasses At The Royal Wedding

    Steal Beckham's style with these high street dupes from £6.

    We love:

    David Beckham is a man who knows how to make an entrance and he didn’t disappoint at the royal wedding, arriving in half-framed tortoiseshell sunglasses that set Twitter talking (as did Victoria Beckham’s struggle to contain her excitement).

    GARETH FULLER via Getty Images

    Why It Works:

    When a dress code requires a suit, it can be hard to stand out, but Beckham worked this accessory to the max. 

    WPA Pool via Getty Images

    Also Seen On:

    Beckham himself three years ago. He is clearly a long-time fan of this style as he shared this shot of himself on his 40th birthday making a statement in Ray Ban Clubmasters, £136.

    Follow Beckham’s Lead:

    Ray Ban is the brand most commonly associated with this ‘Browline’ style but there are other options available too. Asos stock a retro pair for £10, while Topman’s take on the trend comes in £12 and H&M takes the prize for the cheapest offering, with this pair for £6.

