Looks We Love: David Beckham's Suave Sunglasses At The Royal Wedding

We love: David Beckham is a man who knows how to make an entrance and he didn’t disappoint at the royal wedding, arriving in half-framed tortoiseshell sunglasses that set Twitter talking (as did Victoria Beckham’s struggle to contain her excitement).

Why It Works: When a dress code requires a suit, it can be hard to stand out, but Beckham worked this accessory to the max.

Also Seen On: Beckham himself three years ago. He is clearly a long-time fan of this style as he shared this shot of himself on his 40th birthday making a statement in Ray Ban Clubmasters, £136.

