Prince Harry Delights Twitter By Keeping His Beard For The Royal Wedding

Prince Harry sent Twitter into a flurry of excitement by keeping his facial hair for his wedding day. Many had assumed he would follow military tradition that dictates the British Army does not permit beards, except in exceptional circumstances which, to be fair, these are.
As soon as Harry arrived at St George’s Chapel on Saturday 19 May, his beard was met with a rapturous response.
Not many people could get away with wearing overalls on their wedding day, but that is what Prince Harry’s trousers are officially called.
The overalls form a part of his ‘Blues’ - the ceremonial uniform of the royal marine - along with his blue doeskin single breasted frockcoat, which was cut and made by hand. The intricate sleeve pattern took one person a week to complete. It featured figured braiding of Regimental pattern and large gold embroidered crowns.
What do the medals on Prince Harry’s suit mean?
The badge on the left chest is Pilots’ Wings, which Harry attained whilst serving with the Army Air Corps for flying Apache helicopters. The four medal ribbons below the Wings are, from left to right: K.C.V.O., Afghanistan with rosette, The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.
K.C.V.O stands for Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order - an honour bestowed on Prince Harry by The Queen in 2015 after he returned from a tour of New Zealand.