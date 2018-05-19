The Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall set the colour palette for guests’ outfits at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.
Details of the royal family’s outfits were kept secret ahead of the big day, but the memo about yellow and pink must have got out, because they were the trending colours of the day.
Kate wore a primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat by Alexander McQueen, the designer she wore for her own wedding in 2011, with a hat by Philip Treacy (you’ll see his name cropping up a lot) and shoes by Jimmy Choo.
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also chose to revisit the designer who made her wedding dress – her asymmetrical coat dress in ice pink silk marocain (a ribbed crêpe fabric) was by designer Anna Valentine, who created the outfit Camilla wore when she married Prince Charles in 2005.
She topped her look off with, you guessed it, a feathered Philip Treacy hat.
Serena Williams took the crown as the best dressed lady in pink, with her ruched Versace midi dress and Bulgari necklace, and her absolutely breathtaking hair, which reached down to her knees.
Amal Clooney is a literal ray of sunshine, colour blocking (like the Queen) in a matching yellow dress by Stella McCartney and hat. We love how rather than going for a full on yellow tie, George has gone for a striped option.
The Beckhams chose more subdued colours, with Victoria in a navy dress from her own label, which is similar to the one she wore for Kate and William’s wedding in 2011.
Tom Hardy’s shaved head is a dramatic look for a wedding and is certainly one way to stand out in a sea of suits. He went for the dramatic cut for a role - he’s playing Al Capone. While his wife, 'Peaky Blinders' actor, Charlotte Riley, is in one of our favourite guest looks of the day a floral dress and hat (thought to be Philip Treacy) with blooms peaking out from under the rim.
Idris Elba and his fiancé Sabrina Dhowre fittingly chose a red white and blue palette (with a flash of green).
Oprah has arrived in a pink midi dress with a scalloped neckline and tiered skirt - but the real talking point was her prominent hat and the fact she didn’t take her sunglasses off inside the chapel.
We love that Sofia Wellesley's dress resembles cross-stitch.
Sarah Allard, editor at hitched.co.uk
told us she was surprised to see Chloe Madeley flouted royal wedding dress etiquette, with bare shoulders. She explained: "While royal wedding guest dressing has become relatively more relaxed in recent years, there are still some strict rules that guests are expected to adhere to. For women, dresses should be knee-length and while Chloe’s dress follows this rule, her decision to keep her shoulders bare with a low, almost plunging neckline might not be the most respectful outfit for a royal and religious venue with the head of state in attendance – something which could raise a few eyebrows within the chapel."
'Suits' actor Abigail Spencer (L) chose a beautiful retro polkadot design while Markle's close friend Priyanka Chopra had a Vivienne Westwood two-piece custom made for the wedding. She revealed that she was still having alterations made to her outfit at midnight on the night before the wedding.