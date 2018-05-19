The Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall set the colour palette for guests’ outfits at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Details of the royal family’s outfits were kept secret ahead of the big day, but the memo about yellow and pink must have got out, because they were the trending colours of the day.

Kate wore a primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat by Alexander McQueen, the designer she wore for her own wedding in 2011, with a hat by Philip Treacy (you’ll see his name cropping up a lot) and shoes by Jimmy Choo.