Looks We Love: Michelle Keegan's Buttercup Yellow Dress At The Baftas

We Love…
Michelle Keegan proving yellow can be sophisticated at the Baftas on Sunday 13 May.
Why It Works:
The actress wore LA designer Suzanne Neville and channeled Belle from ‘Beauty And The Beast’. The buttercup yellow dress with a sweetheart neckline was worn simply with a classic up-do and minimal jewellery.
Also Seen On:
Amy Jackson, Laura Whitmore and Nadine Mulkerrin were also seen in yellow hues at the 2018 TV awards. All the dresses focused on structure and colour instead of the smaller details.
Follow Their Lead:
It seems as though the on-trend colour is not going anywhere. Whether it’s a midi option like a tie detail dress from H&M, £29.99 (size 6-20), a maxi with a fun hem from ASOS, £15 (size 2-16), or maybe flowy sleeves are you preference, in which case River Island’s, plunge ring detail dress, £35 (size 18-28) may be more up your street, and you enjoy looking like the brightest person around like this diagonal striped choice from Zara, £25.99 (size S-L).
Please yellow never leave us.