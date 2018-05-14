Looks We Love: Michelle Keegan's Buttercup Yellow Dress At The Baftas

We Love… Michelle Keegan proving yellow can be sophisticated at the Baftas on Sunday 13 May.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Why It Works: The actress wore LA designer Suzanne Neville and channeled Belle from ‘Beauty And The Beast’. The buttercup yellow dress with a sweetheart neckline was worn simply with a classic up-do and minimal jewellery. Also Seen On: Amy Jackson, Laura Whitmore and Nadine Mulkerrin were also seen in yellow hues at the 2018 TV awards. All the dresses focused on structure and colour instead of the smaller details.

Joe Maher via Getty Images

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images