Looks We Love: Bill & Ted's Retro Waistcoats And Coloured Denim

“Ted” Theodore Logan and “Bill” S. Preston Esq. are back. Almost three decades after they first inspired a generation on the cusp of the nineties, ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ is getting a third instalment.
The intervening years will have seen the pair, played by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, grow middle-aged and we can’t wait to see how their style has evolved. But until we get a first glimpse of the new movie ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’, we’re going to tie our jean jackets round our waists and revel in a bit of nostalgia for oversized waistcoats worn over Van Halen T-shirts.
Why It Works:
Plaid shirts have already had their renaissance, so it was only a matter of time before the full Bill & Ted aesthetic made a comeback. For a whole generation theses looks are fresh, and most importantly: by reviving these looks we can help Bill and Ted travel through history and prove they are more than just “dust in the wind, dude”.
Follow Their Lead:
Ted’s Van Halen T-shirt is a collectors item, but you can bring the look up to date with any white band shirt, paired with a loose black waistcoat (Topman has one for £35, size 34-48), just make sure to buy a size up from what you would usually wear, and a coloured denim jacket - take your pick from: a pink one from Levis, £85, size S-2XL, an orange one from H&M, £39.99, size S-XL, or a burnt orange one from Weekday, £55, XS-L.
We’re not quite ready to embrace a Ted-hair revival, but we’re sure we will soon be convinced. I mean, just look at that bounce...