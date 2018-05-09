Looks We Love: Bill & Ted's Retro Waistcoats And Coloured Denim

We love...

“Ted” Theodore Logan and “Bill” S. Preston Esq. are back. Almost three decades after they first inspired a generation on the cusp of the nineties, ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ is getting a third instalment.

The intervening years will have seen the pair, played by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, grow middle-aged and we can’t wait to see how their style has evolved. But until we get a first glimpse of the new movie ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’, we’re going to tie our jean jackets round our waists and revel in a bit of nostalgia for oversized waistcoats worn over Van Halen T-shirts.