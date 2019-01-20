Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Appears To Confirm Chris Hughes Romance With Kebab Shop Kiss

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has seemingly confirmed rumours she is dating ‘Love Island’ star Chris Hughes after they were spotted kissing in the romantic setting of a kebab shop.
In pictures obtained by The Sun, the pair locked lips in a takeaway establishment in Elephant & Castle, South East London last week.
They were later seen leaving after their meal hand-in-hand.
Jesy and Chris were first linked last week after eagle-eyed fans spotted they had both been posting Stories to their respective Instagram accounts from the same place.
While neither featured in each other’s stories, the distinctive glasses they were drinking from while enjoying cocktails were enough of a giveaway for many to draw conclusions.
Jesy or Chris are yet publicly acknowledge their blossoming romance.
Jesy split from split from her ex-boyfriend Harry James in November after 16 months together. Prior to that, she dated ‘TOWIE’ star Chris Clark.
Chris found fame on the 2017 series of ‘Love Island’, where he embarked on a relationship with fellow contestant Olivia Attwood.
The pair later moved in together and landed their own ITVBe fly-on-the-wall series, but split during filming.
Chris was later linked to former ‘Coronation Street’ actor Georgia May Foote and ‘Made In Chelsea’ star Emily Blackwell.
He is currently supporting his brother Ben, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer earlier this month, after being encouraged to check himself following Chris’ live testicular exam on ‘This Morning’ in November.