Two men have been targeted in a homophobic attack in Liverpool which has left one of them with serious injuries.

The men, both in their 30s, were walking down Manningham Road in the Anfield area at 9.20pm on Saturday when they were approached by three male youths, Merseyside Police said.

The youths made homophobic insults towards them before one of them produced a knife and assaulted the men.

One of the victims sustained injuries to his head and neck described as serious but non-life threatening while the second sustained a minor hand injury.

They have both been taken to hospital for treatment and were left incredibly shaken by the incident.

The offenders are described as between 12 and 15, with one wearing a dark bubble coat and one riding a bike.

A scene remains in place on Manningham Road and extensive enquiries are ongoing in the area. Detectives are urging any witnesses to come forward.