Liz Truss Asked Me How To Get Into Vogue Magazine, Says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon and journalist Iain Dale during "Iain Dale's All Talk with Nicola Sturgeon", at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images

Liz Truss demanded to know how to get into Vogue magazine when she met Nicola Sturgeon at an international climate conference, Scotland’s first minister has said.

The SNP leader said the foreign secretary was more interested in appearing in the fashion bible than the discussions going on at COP26 in Glasgow last year.

Sturgeon’s comments came in response to Truss’s description of her as “an attention seeker” at a Tory leadership hustings last week.

The first minister was being interviewed by broadcaster Iain Dale at the Edinburgh Festival.

She said that she had done a photoshoot for Vogue shortly before meeting Truss at COP26.

According to the i, Sturgeon said: “That was the main thing she wanted to talk to me about, she wanted to know how she could get into Vogue.″

She added: “And she calls me an attention-seeker.”

Sturgeon continued: “I said to her they came and asked me. I didn’t really mean to do this, but I said to her it hadn’t actually been my first time in Vogue.

“It looked a little bit as if she’d swallowed a wasp. I’m sure she’ll be in Vogue before too long.”

She added: “I remember it because there we were at the world’s biggest climate change conference in Glasgow, with world leaders about to arrive.

“That was the main topic of conversation she was interested in pursuing. And once we’d exhausted that it kind of dried up.

“I’m sure we’ll have many more conversations about many more substantive things.”

Truss’s campaign team have been approached for comment.

At the Tory hustings, Truss was asked how she would handle Sturgeon’s request for a second referendum on Scottish independence.