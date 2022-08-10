Team Truss Predict Wave Of Defections From Rishi Sunak's Campaign As Tory War Intensifies

Chris Skidmore is now supporting Liz Truss UK Parliament/Press Association

Liz Truss’s campaign have predicted an “exodus” of MPs are set to switch their support from Rishi Sunak to her.

The forecast came as Chris Skidmore became the first MP to publicly change sides in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.

A number of other MPs currently supporting Sunak are in talks with the Truss campaign about coming out for her, it is claimed.

Skidmore said he had “grown increasingly concerned” by Sunak switching his position on a range of issues.

The Kingswood MP’s U-turn is a further blow to the former chancellor, who is already trailing Truss in opinion polls of Tory members.

Skidmore was one of 10 Tory MPs to sign a letter setting out why they believe the foreign secretary should be the UK’s new prime minister.

The former health minister said: “Initially, I had backed Rishi Sunak during the MPs’ stage of the contest.

“Yet over the past few weeks, I have grown increasingly concerned by his campaign’s consistently changing position, especially on the economy, to chase votes. I am convinced that we need a bolder, more positive approach to the UK’s future.”

That is a reference to Sunak’s pledge to axe VAT from energy bills for a year, and his vow to slash the basic rate of income tax to 16p by 2029.

A Truss campaign spokesperson: “We’re in talks with others from camp Rishi and Chris coming over could trigger a bigger exodus of MPs from Sunak to us.

“Rishi’s flip-flopping and on the economy is clearly upsetting a lot of his backers.

“Our supporters like Liz’s optimistic vision for the future, her Conservative plan for the economy based around tax cuts, and her credentials as a leader who will stand up to dictators like Putin and prioritise national defence.”

In a further ratcheting up of the war of words between the two candidates, a spokesperson for Sunak’s campaign said Truss was paving the way for “another major U-turn” on providing direct help to people struggling to pay their energy bills.

Truss has said she would prioritise tax cuts over “handouts” if she became PM, but James Cleverly, one of her biggest supporters, this morning hinted that direct support could be made available.

“Liz Truss’s policy on the number one issue facing the country is as clear as mud,” said the Sunak spokesperson.

“On Friday she ruled out direct support and since then has repeatedly refused to confirm if she will provide it.

“Yet this morning her supporter James Cleverly has said more support would be provided. This is starting to look like another major u-turn, after she abandoned plans to cut the pay of nurses and teachers outside London last week.

