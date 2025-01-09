Liz Truss's Attempt To Stop People Saying She Crashed The Economy Has Quite The Opposite Effect

Liz Truss is still trying to clear her name over the economic crisis. Liz Truss, Twitter/X

Liz Truss’s legal bid to stop Keir Starmer from saying she crashed the economy has turned into the own goal of the year – and we’re still in early January.

The ex-prime minister, who was kicked out of office after her disastrous mini-Budget complete with £45bn unfunded tax cuts, sent a cease and desist letter to the Labour leader today.

Her lawyers accused the PM of causing “serious harm to her reputation” by making “false and defamatory” claims about her impact on the economy.

“Our client requests that you immediately cease and desist from repeating the defamatory statements at any point, from causing them to be repeated or from otherwise re-publishing the defamatory statements or any part of them,” Truss’s lawyers said.

However, the PM’s official spokesperson hit back at her claims, telling reporters: “I don’t think the prime minister is the only person in the country who shares the view in relation to the previous government’s handling of the economy.

“I guess the question is whether she will be writing to millions of people up and down the country as well over her economic record which put mortgage bills up.”

He added that the PM “absolutely stands by” what he has stand about Truss’s handling of the economy.

In response to that, she posted on X: “I know Keir Starmer won’t repeat his allegations that I crashed the economy because he knows it’s a lie.”

Truss also posted a video trying to claim Labour’s current economic woes – as borrowing reaches a 17-year high – overshadowed anything triggered by her own fiscal event, more than two years ago.

However, her bid to clear her name just seems to have the opposite effect – and given her critics a fresh reason to slam her.

Commons leader Lucy Powell chose to bring it up during her business statement in the House today, saying: “Liz Truss’s kamikaze budget directly and immediately led to the gilt market crashing.

“She might want us to cease and desist, but we won’t cease and desist from telling the truth, that they crashed the economy.”

Conservative peer Lord Bethell told Politics Live this lunchtime her comments were “unbelievably unhelpful”.

“It’s not the first thing she’s done that was unhelpful,” he added.

Meanwhile, on social media, the phrase “Liz Truss crashed the economy” started trending.

The whole Liz Truss "cease and desist" thing is going really well.pic.twitter.com/6QUK2Lt8QS — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 9, 2025

Liz Truss, who crashed the economy, is sending cease and desist letters to people who say that Liz Truss crashed the economy. Good luck with that Liz Truss! pic.twitter.com/5qNAmhi0y1 — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) January 9, 2025

Lawyers for Liz Truss have asked me to stop saying Liz Truss crashed the economy. I only said Liz Truss crashed the economy because Liz Truss did crash the economy. If she wanted me to not say Liz Truss crashed the economy, she shouldn’t have crashed the economy.

Please don’t RT — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) January 9, 2025

Liz Truss is sending 'cease and desist' letters to people who say she crashed the economy.



And she's about to discover something called the 'Streisand Effect' as a result



Because 'Liz Truss Crashed the Economy' is already trending on my twitter https://t.co/OzN123Nce5 — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 9, 2025

Hilarious from the Queen of stupidity @trussliz



She did crash the economy. She did send interest and mortgage rates soaring. She did almost wreck the pensions of millions. She lasted 49 days. She remains a disgrace.



Starmer needs to keep saying



LIZ TRUSS CRASHED THE ECONOMY https://t.co/yPqO8p3NRK pic.twitter.com/Z4bQizjIWD — MD. European. 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@surfdoctor) January 9, 2025

Liz Truss is keen to protect her political reputation.



Er, reputation? pic.twitter.com/Q9SkldiWiS — Transform Politics 🦋 (@tf_politics) January 9, 2025

I wonder if Liz Truss has thought of taking legal action against Liz Truss for the serious damage she has done to her reputation? — Sir Conor Burns (@ConorBurnsUK) January 9, 2025

Liz needs better lawyers. Every website and newspaper is going to have the words “LIZ TRUSS” and “CRASHED THE ECONOMY” in big letters. The “: Stop saying I…” in the middle isn’t going to matter. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) January 9, 2025

