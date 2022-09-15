Liz Truss And Keir Starmer Queuing At The Queen's Lying In State Sends Twitter Abuzz

The internet has been lively during the 10-day period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, and another instant meme emerged as the country queued to pay their respects.

Shortly after the Queen’s coffin arrived on Wednesday at Westminster Hall, where as many as 400,000 people are expected to witness the lying in state, politicians joined the royals in a service remembering the late monarch.

But an image of prime minister Liz Truss and Labour leader Keir Starmer was quickly seized upon on social media. It’s not the first time the new Conservative leader has been mocked since the Queen’s death, with many commenting on her unusual curtsey when meeting King Charles.

Woody and the toys whenever Andy walks in pic.twitter.com/55T5KK43Rf — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 15, 2022

I think I have found what this picture feels like and it is "getting way too stoned at 15 then having to act normal as your mum has come to pick you up" pic.twitter.com/qkKnHb0ac9 — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) September 15, 2022

Let this be a warning!



Don't. Do. Spice. pic.twitter.com/MUN58avpnl — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) September 14, 2022

Just accidentally touched someone’s foot in the swimming baths 😐 pic.twitter.com/DrGt6FsT0J — Ruth Husko (@DankAckroyd) September 15, 2022

please note that your Trussbot3000 and KSQC Mark II will need recharging at regular intervals pic.twitter.com/mmm7xK8UPf — Moya Lothian-McLean (@mlothianmclean) September 15, 2022

When your parents ask one of you to wash up pic.twitter.com/eU9qtUUgJX — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) September 15, 2022

It is traditional when a monarch passes that the politicians are switched off during the mourning period. pic.twitter.com/1QLTrx8boq — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 15, 2022

When the NPC’s run out of dialogue pic.twitter.com/T7AjK4CXh3 — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) September 15, 2022

“Here is the clock, the Trumpton clock. Telling the time steadily, sensibly, never too quickly, never too slowly. Telling the time for Trumpton." pic.twitter.com/w7m9lyB2zI — Brendon Hope (@BrendonHope) September 15, 2022

A constant procession of mourners is continuing to make its way through Westminster Hall to pay their respects, with members of the public having queued for hours along the Thames.

The Queen’s state funeral on Monday will see 2,000 people including world leaders and foreign royals gather inside Westminster Abbey in London on for the final farewell to the nation’s longest reigning monarch.