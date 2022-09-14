News

'Mourn Hub', Broccoli Tribute And Phone Box In A Veil: Twitter's Wild Ride Since Queen's Death

It's been messy.
Graeme Demianyk

News Editor, HuffPost UK

Since Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8, the UK has entered into a 10-day period of national mourning.

As the initial clumsy brand responses showed, no-one’s really sure how to act. The country hasn’t seen the full pomp and ceremony of a monarch’s state funeral in 70 years, and it probably shows.

On social media generally, and Twitter specifically, it’s been a messy mix of instant memes, caustic reaction and reporting from the frontline that contrasts to the mournful mainstream media.

Here are some of the most eye-catching tweets from the last week.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder

Dressed for the occasion - just not this one

‘It’s what she would have wanted’

In Liz we trust?

Game of thrones

‘Mourn Hub’

Unlikely tributes

Center Parcs throws out holidaymakers (but later u-turns)

A riposte to Americans

Charles in charge

King’s horse troop struggles with horse

Men film themselves mourning

Go To Homepage
Graeme Demianyk - News Editor, HuffPost UK

News Editor, HuffPost UK

Suggest a correction
uk newsthe queenKing Charles III