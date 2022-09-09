Britain has been paying its respects after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, after the monarch died at the age of 96 following 70 years on the throne.

But the reactions have came in all shapes and sizes – with some a mix of baffling, bizarre and just plain weird.

Advertisement

Weather forecasts scaled back

I am totally bewildered @metoffice. Why is it a mark of respect to give us the weather forecast for today, but not tomorrow? Or to put it another way, why is it disrespectful to give us tomorrow’s weather? pic.twitter.com/CNT8Gym4vo — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) September 9, 2022

The Met Office has said it will only be posting daily forecasts and warnings during the 10-day mourning period.

Ex-BBC journalist Jon Sopel tweeted: “I am totally bewildered.

“Why is it a mark of respect to give us the weather forecast for today, but not tomorrow?

“Or to put it another way, why is it disrespectful to give us tomorrow’s weather?”

Football postponed

I know it’s only a game and some things are much bigger but imagine all our games went ahead this weekend.



Black armbands, silences observed, national anthem, Royal band playing etc to the millions around the world watching ?



Isn’t that a better send off ? — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) September 9, 2022

Football fixtures at all levels across the UK have been postponed.

The UK’s football authorities have decided to postpone all fixtures planned for this weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen, and there is a possibility no further Premier League matches will now be played this month.

Advertisement

Ex-England footballer Peter Crouch tweeted: “I know it’s only a game and some things are much bigger but imagine all our games went ahead this weekend.

“Black armbands, silences observed, national anthem, Royal band playing etc to the millions around the world watching? Isn’t that a better send off?”

A ‘Queen-shaped cloud’ appears

Astonishing moment a cloud resembling Queen Elizabeth floats over English town just hours after she died https://t.co/LLtvpYSKRb — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 9, 2022

Believe it or not, but multiple news outlets reported on a cloud that “looks like the Queen” was spotted in Telford, Shropshire.

Leanne Bethell captured the photographs in the skies above the A4169.

She says her daughter Lacey was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting: “Oh my God” repeatedly.

Advertisement

No fancy dress at the cricket

It’s game on at the Oval tomorrow.



Spectators are encouraged to be in their seats at 10:30am for a celebration of HM the Queen and no fancy dress is permitted.



See you in the morning for a very special Jerusalem 🎺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/dSjcQ7EeOi — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 9, 2022

England’s third and final Test against South Africa will resume this weekend at the Kia Oval,

What was supposed to be day two of the series decider was called off on Friday as a mark of respect following the death of the long-reigning monarch.

Surrey have announced fancy dress will not be permitted in the ground, a historical asset owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, across the three days.

Interest rate decision postponed

Bank of England postpones next week's interest rate meeting by a week pic.twitter.com/MbpWSqtEyx — Andy Bruce (@BruceReuters) September 9, 2022

A widely expected rise in interest rates has been put on hold due to the death of the Queen, the Bank of England has said.

Advertisement

The Bank said that decision makers on its Monetary Policy Committee would not meet as scheduled next week.

Instead the meeting, at which committee members were expected to hike rates again, will take place the following week, the Bank said.

Open for a surprise pic.twitter.com/MZ24tD5Dcd — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) September 8, 2022

Corporate Britain was quick to get out its tributes, with purveyours of pasties, indoor cycling workouts and baked beans offering tributes.

Crazy Frog, the British Kebab Awards and the musical Hamilton joined the chorus, as did Ann Summer – which also unintentional promoted some of its sex toys.

Advertisement

The unfortunate gaffe garnered much attention on Twitter with the post, tweeted out by Summer Ray, a voiceover artist and writer, achieved over 2,000 likes and many comments.

Perhaps The Queen should posthumously be awarded an Oscar - Best Supporting Actor perhaps? - for her great Paddington Bear performance, or at least a Bafta? — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) September 9, 2022

A journalist has suggested that the monarch should receive an acting award, after the late Queen briefly appeared in a comic sketch with the animated character Paddington Bear back in June, for her Platinum Jubilee.

Their funny exchange over a cup of tea showed Paddington being characteristically ill-mannered at the table, and the Queen revealing she shares the bear’s love of marmalade sandwiches.

The two also tap out the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You anthem during their exchange. The clip took half a day to film, and was celebrated at the time for showing the monarch’s jovial nature.

Advertisement

Michael Crick tweeted on Friday that the Queen should receive a posthumous Oscar – “Best supporting actor, perhaps?” – for that brief sketch. He added: “Or at least a Bafta.”

“You there, boy, film me while I mourn” pic.twitter.com/9TTmHln2io — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 9, 2022

Prominent Eurosceptic and former leader of UKIP Nigel Farage shared a short clip on Twitter on Thursday night, showing him putting flowers down outside Buckingham Palace at night.

Curiously, Farage does not look at the camera but nods with deference at the Palace gates, before walking back through the crowd with his umbrella.

It’s not clear who filmed the video or how the GB News host secured the clip to share on his own account – along with the caption “paying respects” – especially considering he does not interact with the person filming at all. Twitter was quick to add its own captions.