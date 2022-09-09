These 15 Facts Will Make You Realise How Long The Queen's Reign Actually Was

Winston Churchill and the Queen, pictured in December 1952, during the first year of her reign PA via PA Wire/PA Images

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday evening, aged 96.

For many Brits, she has been the only monarch we’ve ever known, meaning her death is the end of an era for both royalists and republicans alike.

It’s hard to comprehend just how much her reign was the backdrop to many significant historical events, but here are just a few historical events that put her time on the throne into context.

1. She was on the throne for slightly more than a third of the United States’ entire history, as the US officially became a country 243 years ago.

2. Interracial marriage in the US became legal in 1967 – the Queen would have been 41.

3. When she became the monarch, Britain still had 70 overseas territories.

The Queen's coronation in 1953 PA via PA Wire/PA Images

4. She welcomed 15 prime ministers, including Liz Truss just two days before the monarch’s death.

5. She saw 10 Speakers in the House of Commons and witnessed 18 General Elections.

6. The Queen saw 13 US presidents enter the White House and met them all bar one – Lyndon B. Johnson.

The Queen with Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher PA via PA Wire/PA Images

7. She witnessed the Second World War start and end, as with the Cold War.

8. The Queen was the first British monarch ever to visit the Chinese mainland, back in 1986.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on the Great Wall of China at the Bedaling Pass. Ron Bell via PA Wire/PA Images

9. She made the first sovereign visit in a century to the Republic of Ireland, in 2011.

10. The Queen was the 40th monarch since William the Conquerer obtained the crown of England.

The Queen photographed in 2017 TOBY MELVILLE via Getty Images

11. She had been on the throne for five years when the Soviet Union launched the first satellite into orbit in 1957, and 14 and a half years when Neil Armstrong became the first human on the moon in 1969.

12. The Queen was born the same year Winnie the Pooh was published for the first time (1926).

13. Mars Bars went on sale for the first time in 1932, when the Queen was just eight years old.

14. She was only 10 when BBC Television started its regular broadcast in 1936.

15. She was the first British monarch to ever celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, 70 years on the throne. Her reign outlasted her ancestor, Queen Victoria, by seven years.

The Queen meeting Liz Truss for her known royal engagement Jane Barlow via PA Wire/PA Images