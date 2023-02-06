Liz Truss Squirms When Asked About Kwasi Kwarteng Sacking

Fraser Nelson: Perhaps the biggest change you made was losing Kwasi Kwarteng, one of your longest-standing political allies. That must have been a very difficult decision.

Liz Truss: It was very difficult, it was very difficult – and reversing the measures in the mini-budget as well that we thought were right was very difficult.

FN: But the two of you didn’t disagree on anything as far as I can work out?

LT: No.

FN: Yet he still had to go.

LT: (After very long pause) I can’t say it was anything but extremely difficult. He was in Washington at the time at the IMF meeting and I was getting some very serious warnings from senior officials that there could be a potential market meltdown the following week if I didn’t take action. I needed to do as much as I could to indicate that things were different – and that’s why I took the decision I did. I weighed it up in my mind about whether I needed to do that. But the reality was that I couldn’t, in all conscience, risk that situation.