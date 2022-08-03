Liz Truss Says Screeching Public Sector Pay U-Turn Shows She Is 'Decisive And Honest'

The release added: “This could save up to £8.8 billion per year. This is the potential savings if the system were to be adopted for all public sector workers in the long term.”

But on Wednesday, Truss was forced into a humiliating climbdown as she ditched the policy entirely.

Sunak’s campaign, who have been on the back foot throughout the contest, wasted no time in taking advantage of their rival’s humiliation.

Pointing out that Truss had supported regional pay boards four years ago when she was chief secretary to the Treasury (CST), a source said: “This wasn’t a mistake, Liz wanted this in 2018 as CST. The lady is for turning.”