Analysis: Liz Truss's Plan To Pay Public Sector Workers Less Outside London Wasn't 'Misrepresented'

“But what I want to be clear about is I will not be going ahead with the regional pay boards. That is no longer my policy.”

Rishi Sunak’s campaign, who have been on the back foot throughout the contest, wasted no time in taking advantage of their rival’s humiliation.

Pointing out that Truss had supported regional pay boards four years ago when she was chief secretary to the Treasury (CST), a source on Team Rishi said: “This wasn’t a mistake, Liz wanted this in 2018 as CST. The lady is for turning.”

That last sentence, echoing a famous line in one of Margaret Thatcher’s party conference speeches, was designed to twist the knife.

It’s far too early to say Truss’s mistake means the outcome of the leadership contest is back in the balance. She remains the clear favourite to succeed Boris Johnson.

But she’ll know better than anyone that any further slip-ups could be fatal to her hopes of entering Number 10.