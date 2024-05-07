Liz Truss Brutally Snubbed By Argentina's President With Just 1 Word

Javier Milei appeared not to know who Liz Truss is – even though she is clearly a big fan of his Getty

Argentina’s president Javier Milei just spurned Liz Truss in the most cutting way possible during a BBC interview.

Journalist Ione Wells asked him: “Liz Truss recently said that you were her favourite conservative leader. Do you admire her?”

Milei replied (in Spanish): “Who?”

Wells said: “Liz Truss, the former UK prime minister.”

The president still looked mystified, but said: “I don’t have elements to give an opinion but what in the UK is defined as conservative, well, we libertarians have a lot of common ground with that.”

Truss – who currently holds the title for the UK’s shortest-serving PM – previously named Milei when asked who her favourite conservative is.

At the end of April, she told GB News that – aside from Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher – she particularly liked the new Argentine president.

Milei was elected back in December and is known for his polarising views on the economy and outlandish public comments.

Unfortunately for Truss, this is not the first time her exceptionally short stint in office (just 49 days in total) meant she is significantly less than recognisable than some of her contemporaries on the world stage.

Two Australian broadcasters struggled to identify her when she arrived for the late Queen’s funeral in September 2022.

“Who’s this?” They asked when Truss and her husband arrived with a motorcade outside Westminster Abbey, before concluding they could be “minor royals”.

US model Chrissy Teigen also asked X (then Twitter) to “explain Liz Truss to me like I’m 5” just after the Tory leader had taken over as the new PM.

