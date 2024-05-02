Tories Now Even Less Popular Than When Liz Truss Was Leader As Party Faces Election Meltdown

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seems to have taken his party to new depths in the opinion polls. Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

The Tories are now even less popular than they were during Liz Truss’ disastrous time as prime minister.

A devastating new poll by YouGov puts the party on just 18% as Rishi Sunak faces a general election mauling.

Labour are a staggering 26 points ahead on 44%, while Reform UK are just three points behind the Conservatives on 15%.

YouGov said: “This represents the lowest Conservative vote share of this parliament.

“The last time we recorded a lower vote share for the Tories was in the tumult around the 2019 European Parliament elections.

“This vote share also matches the lowest Labour ever received under Jeremy Corbyn, from about the same time period in the summer of 2019.”

Tory vote share now lower than under Liz Truss in our latest VI (30 Apr - 1 May)



Con: 18% (-2 from 23-24 Apr)

Lab: 44% (-1)

Reform UK: 15% (+2)

Lib Dem: 10% (+1)

Green: 8% (+1)

SNP: 2% (-1)https://t.co/9hC6X6pLs6 pic.twitter.com/gr8S0Lri6k — YouGov (@YouGov) May 2, 2024

The poll also shows that just 43% of those who voted Tory at the last election plan to do so again, while Labour is even more popular among Leave voters.

Tory bosses had hoped that Sunak would be able to turn around the party’s fortunes after taking over from Truss, who was booted out of Downing Street after her mini-Budget led to economic meltdown.

But despite a flurry of policy announcements, pledges and re-launches, the former chancellor has failed to prevent the Conservatives’ continued decline.

The poll appears to confirm the predictions of experts who say Keir Starmer is all-but certain to be the next prime minister.

It will also hand further ammunition to Tory rebels who want to oust Sunak ahead of the general election.